What Kaizer Chiefs need to get back to the top, according to club legend Doctor Khumalo

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has given his take on why the club have struggled after they limped to their worst-ever finish in the PSL-era. Speaking on SABC Sport’s Soccer Zone earlier this week, Khumalo, who played for the club during their golden era between 1987 and 2004, said the current crop of Amakhosi players needed to show more personality.

On top of that, he felt the club needed to appoint a coach who had an air of arrogance. “Personality determines if you’re a winner,” Khumalo said during the programme. “Why I choose personality, at Kaizer Chiefs; when you look at the Chairman [Kaizer Motaung] his personality speaks volumes... The personality of how the club is run,” continued Khumalo, who won 50 international Caps for South Africa.

“A coach that comes, can’t be a twinsaver. Kaizer Chiefs has always maintained a coach that has arrogance. That players need to understand that this is Kaizer Chiefs that has supporters that are used to a culture of trophies. “When I signed, I signed when there were 12-14 top players, and I was made to be part of that. They marshalled me to join, but they were building a personality. “There is no ways you go face your opponents they don’t feel you. That’s a loss on its own. When the opponents look at the bench, they don’t feel it.