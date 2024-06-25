What Kaizer Chiefs players can expect from coach Nasreddine Nabi

Last week, former Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids spoke about the type of football Nabi prefers. This week, Said Juma Ali Makapu, a former player of Tananian outfit Young Africans, said Nabi loved players who worked hard. “If you’re not a hard worker and committed to hard work, then you are going to be in trouble with Nabi,” Makapu told KickOff.

“The players need to have good habits for them to be able to work conducive with Nabi,” Makapu said. According to the 28-year-old Tanzanian international, discipline was also important, and stressed that Nabi didn’t hesitate to bench a player who he felt didn’t have discipline. “What I also need to mention is that he likes disciplined players. Because for him, when you don’t have discipline, then you don’t play football.

“I learned a lot about discipline under him because his demands must be respected all the time.” A few members of Nabi’s reported backroom staff have started arriving in South Africa to begin the task of making Kaizer Chiefs great again. Nabi’s appointment is expected to be announced by Kaizer Chiefs after the the Throne Cup final, where AS FAR Rabat will take on either Mouloudia Oujda or Raja Casblanca. Casablanca are coached by Josef Zinnbauer and Davids, both formerly of Orlando Pirates.