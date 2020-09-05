What lifting the trophy will mean to Kaizer Chiefs

JOHANNESBURG - A win for Kaizer Chiefs over Baroka FC this afternoon will crown them this season’s Absa Premiership champions. And here’s a handful of reasons what that triumph would mean for Amakhosi.

Early this year, Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary. And such was the beauty of their commemoration that they included the old and current generation of players, supporters, administrators and staff in their celebration. But everyone associated with the club will know that the most astute way to add the topping to their half-a-century milestone would be seeing the club return to the pinnacle of South African football.

It’s been five seasons since a trophy entered the cabinet of Naturena Village. And that is a poor record for the most successful club in the country.

But with the Premiership title within grasp, the return of the glory days in the Village couldn’t be nearer.

Chiefs’ success in local football is well documented. But that they remain the only team without a continental star above their crest from the big three – which include Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns – remains a cause for concern.