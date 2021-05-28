What next for Gavin Hunt after first-ever sacking?

DURBAN – Gavin Hunt suffered his first sacking in his 26-year coaching career after Kaizer Chiefs parted ways with him on Friday afternoon.

The 56-year-old’s sacking comes following Chief’s inconsistent displays in the DSTV Premiership this season which most recently included a 2-1 loss against basement club Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

With two games remaining, Hunt leaves Chiefs 11th in the league and a massive 30 points behind already confirmed league champions Mamelodi Sundowns. They are closer to the relegation zone than to the champions as they lead Leopards by just eight points.

The Chiefs fan base has been divided on his performances this season. Whilst it is understandable that he did not challenge for the title, many feel that he should have got the most out of his players, especially as the same side challenged for the title last season before finishing second.

Kaizer Chiefs have terminated coach Gavin Hunt’s contract with immediate effect.



In the interim, Assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

The Club will make further announcements in due course. #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/zb0HzRZcA9 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 28, 2021

Despite his inability to bring consistency to the Chiefs cause, Hunt did also have his fair share of admirers within the Chiefs support base.

For one, he is one of the most successful PSL coaches in the PSL era with four league titles to his name. He also had to negotiate a two-window transfer ban and so essentially inherited a psychologically shattered Chiefs team which dramatically lost the league title in the 2019/20 season despite having led the title race for the majority of the season under Ernst Middendorp.

Amidst all of Chiefs frustrations this season, he also led Amakhosi to the semi-final of the CAF Champions League where they will play against Wydad AC next month. Chiefs outperformed South African rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the continental showpiece as Masandawana were eliminated in the quarter-final by Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly.

What next for Hunt?

If one thing is certain, Hunt does not stay inactive for too long. In nearly three decades of involvement in the game, he has never taken a long break away. He will also feel that he has unfinished business remaining in football after his spell with Chiefs ended abruptly.

With DStv Premiership clubs regularly chopping and changing coaches, it is probable that Hunt will be back sooner rather than later.

Though some might say that he was tactically exposed this season, he is one of the most decorated and experienced tacticians in South African football so there will be no shortage of clubs that will be looking to recruit him.

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is currently under pressure and so is SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.

A move across Soweto to Pirates or an emotional return to SuperSport where he won three league titles could just be on the cards.

