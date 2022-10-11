What Romain Folz must do to restore stability at AmaZulu

Durban — New AmaZulu coach Romain Folz will have several doubters to prove wrong. The Frenchman was a surprise appointment by Usuthu following the sacking of Brandon Truter last week. In addition to this, Folz will also be tasked to bring back stability to the Durban-based club. After a strong start to the season, they find themselves ninth on the Premiership standings with just 11 points after nine games.

The following are areas that Folz must fix to get AmaZulu back on track. Restore unity to the dressing-room This is the first thing that Folz must sort out. It was evident at the end of Truter’s reign that he had lost the trust of his players. Not only did he suggest this at press conferences, but also because he was taking swipes at players. For instance, in his last press conference as AmaZulu coach following the team’s 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay last week, Truter took a swipe at Lehlohonolo Majoro for failing to score.

Find a regular source of goals Truter’s cautious and defensive tactics helped AmaZulu at the start of the season, but started to cost them as the team was figured out. Moreover, it took a toll on the club’s attacking players. At 36, Majoro is probably not going to be a regular source of goals, but he can chip in here and there. A regular source of goals for AmaZulu this season could be Gabadinho Mhango. When on song, the 30-year-old is one of the best strikers in the league. He has four goals from nine games this season and with more confidence, can score several more.

Another player who Folz must aim to get more out of is Chidi Kwem. At 25-years-old, the Nigerian still has time to develop his game. While he has only scored two goals this season, he is capable of a lot more. Prioritise the MTN8 AmaZulu face Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United in the league before they take on Kaizer Chiefs in their MTN8 semi-final second leg clash in Durban later this month. The first leg ended 1-1 in Johannesburg.

