What went wrong? Five KZN clubs in the DStv premiership and not a single one in the top-8

Johannesburg - The qualifying for next season’s MTN8 competition was concluded on the last match day of the Premiership season on Saturday, as clubs found out their opponents for the first available set of silverware of the new season. The promotion of Richards Bay FC ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign raised optimism levels in KwaZulu Natal as the odds to bring back a trophy to the province grew with five teams contending in the top flight.

However, the conclusion of the season saw an alarming reality come to the fruition as of all Golden Arrows (ninth), Royal AM(11th), AmaZulu (12th), Richards Bay (13th) and Maritzburg United (15th) finished outside the top eight places. IOL Sport soccer writer Smiso Msomi takes a look at where it all went wrong for the KZN clubs:

Golden Arrows - Inexperience and injuries The highest finisher of all KZN sides, Abafana Bes’thende endured a difficult start to the campaign as they lack of quality and experience which saw them begin the season in the backfoot.

However, a little bit of business in the January transfer market (mainly Ntsoako Makhubela) saw them pick up good results, The latter period of the season proved tough for Arrows as they lost Bafana international and club captain Thabani Zuke and other key players to injuries, resulting in them missing out on the top 8 on the final day. Royal AM - Off-field controversy and unstable coaching The 2022/2023 season saw the club not only lose their Chief Executive Officer in Sinky Mnisi, but also formed and thereafter dismantled a co-coaching setup that raised eyebrows at the beginning of the season.

While the players might have been burdened with a large chunk of the responsibility, the management of the club have certainly contributed to an unstable environment. AmaZulu - Under-performance and a toxic changeroom Usuthu undoubtedly possess one of the best squads in the division, but the club’s failure to get the best out of these figures has seen them have an unprecedented season.

From Brandon Truter to Romain Folz and now Ayanda Dlamini, the changeroom has also resembled a toxic space as players were shipped in and out along with the changing of coaches.

Richards Bay - Loss of key figures and complacency The top-flight news-boys enjoyed one of the best first rounds of any promoted club in then Premier Soccer League era as they occupied second place halfway through the season. Head coach Vasili Manousakis said he felt his side had taken the foot off the pedal and that combined with the passing of captain Sphamandla Mtolo and Salim Magoola to suspension, two men who were huge in hold the changeroom and core of the team together.

Maritzburg - No goals no Joy The play-offs bound Team of choice finished the season as the second lowest scoring team in the league, a trait that has contributed largely to their inability to collect points. The innovative strategies of coaches John Maduka and Fadlu Davids seemed destined to fail, but they will now have an opportunity to save themselves through the play-offs.