What’s next for the six players released by Soweto giants Orlando Pirates?

By Mthobisi Nozulela Following the end of what was a largely successful DStv Premiership campaign for Orlando Pirates, the Soweto giants have confirmed the departures of several players from the squad.

With the players having left the Buccaneers and free to join teams of their choosing, IOL Sport takes a look at what they achieved with the club, and what they could offer their next employers. Fortune Makaringe Makaringe spent four seasons at Ezimnyama Ngenkani, making over 140 appearances and scoring 10 goals. He also leaves the club with nine assists to his name.

During his time at the Sea Robbers, Makaringe helped the club win multiple titles such as the MTN 8, and the Nedbank Cup. The skilful midfielder is believed to have already agreed on terms with the Eric Tinkler-led Cape Town City. He will be hoping to regain the form that saw him become a household name in South African football. Souaibou Marou

The Cameroonian striker joined Orlando Pirates in the recently completed season but struggled with for game time. The bulky forward made just seven appearances for Pirates and failed to find the back of the net in the DStv Premiership. Kermit Erasmus

Erasmus rejoined the Orlando Pirates in 2022 and made a total of 117 appearances for the club. During his second stint, Erasmus helped the side clinch the MTN 8. Erasmus has a total of 24 goals to his name for the Soweto giants and is largely viewed as a legend of the club by the Buccaneers faithful. According to recent media reports, Cape Town City are interested in the services of the experienced forward.

Siyabonga Mpontshane The veteran shot-stopper spent nine years at Orlando Pirates and made just 88 appearances. During his time at Pirates, the goalkeeper would have loved to have played more games for the club however, he found himself on the bench more times than he would have wanted.

With age not on his side, it remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old will be able to find a club in the DStv Premiership. Thabang Monare Monare made over 90 appearances in the colours of Orlando Pirates and managed to be a consistent figure in the midfield for the Soweto giants.

With his solid defensive abilities, accurate passing ability and experience, the midfielder should not struggle to find a new club. Media reports suggest that newly promoted Magesi FC are already looking to bring him on board. Richard Ofori