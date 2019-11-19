DURBAN – Mandla Ncikazi and Manqoba Mngqithi were colossal as Lamontville Golden Arrows claimed their maiden silverware in top-flight football in 2009.
The duo propelled Abafana Bes’thende to glory in the MTN8 against Ajax Cape Town at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Arrows ran riot on the day as they thumped the Urban Warriors 6-0 to be crowned champions.
Ncikazi is still with Abafana Bes’thende while Mngqithi is currently with Mamelodi Sundowns. Mngqithi is deputy to head coach Pitso Mosimane, while Ncikazi is an assistant coach to Steve Komphela.
The pair will meet in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout on at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont, Durban, on Saturday (3pm kick-off).