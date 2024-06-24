Where is Nasreddine Nabi? Update on Kaizer Chiefs’ reported new coach

However, Kaizer Chiefs’ faithful will have to wait a couple of days longer to see their new man after AS FAR beat Maghreb de Fes 2-0 in the semi-final of the Throne Cup on Sunday. Nabi’s men have advanced to the final of the competition on June 30, where they will face the winner of the clash between MC Oujda and Raja Casablanca. Casablanca are coached by Josef Zinnbauer and Fadlu Davids, both formerly of Orlando Pirates. There had been speculation that Sunday’s semi-final would be Nabi’s last game in charge of the former Moroccan champions, but he clarified that up afterwards.

“This is not my last match,” he said on Sunday evening, as quoted by iDiski Times. “The final match is still approaching us, and according to my friends in the Raja team, they know that the final match will be on the 30th of June. “Therefore, I am still continuing with my team to the final.”