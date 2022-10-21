Where the MTN8 clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will be won

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns will have an opportunity to seal their second consecutive MTN8 final spot when they face Orlando Pirates in the second leg of their semi-final at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The Brazilians were caught by surprise and rattled by the Sea Robbers in the first leg at Orlando Stadium, however did well to not concede a goal.

The travellers this time in Orlando Pirates will feel they have the slightest of advantages as Sundowns take their match to an unfamiliar pitch in Polokwane while the away goals rule could have a huge part to play too. Following their first leg stalemate, this match could be decided by a moment of brilliance. IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi look at the three areas where Sundowns and Pirates could win or lose this match.

The Midfield Duel Pirates coach Jose Riveiro sprung a surprise last time out, fielding new arrival Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from the first minute, a move the Sundowns technical team wouldn't have predicted. The decision seemed to work wonders as Ndlondlo had one of his best matches in the top flight, the support and cover from Goodman Mosele and Miguel Timm allowing him room to express himself and gain control of the midfield at times.

The quality of Sundowns always seems to shine through in their most difficult spells, however it will be interesting to see whether former Buccaneer, Andile Jali, partners Teboho Mokoena once more for the home team as both sides look to dominate ball possession. A Top Level Goalkeeping Performance Sundowns shot-stopper Ronwen Williams made four saves the last time these sides met, two of them coming against the odds. While Williams has slotted in like a hand in glove at Chloorkop, it is quite the opposite for Richard Ofori in the Buccaneers camp.

The Ghanaian international having come back from injury, has not been settled by any stretch of the imagination, leading to a number of high profile errors leading to goals, and a section of the club's supporters deeming him a 'high risk' in the most important matches. Cup competitions over the years have seen goalkeepers emerge as the difference between bowing out or triumph. Both Williams and Ofori may get an opportunity to claim victory for their sides in a penalty shootout if the sides take each other to the deep end.

Mean Defence vs Ruthless Attack It is undoubted that Sundowns possess the biggest arsenal in the entire league in terms of attack – the likes Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino are capable of ripping any defence into shreds more often than not. However in Pirates they come up against a side with a reinforced defensive structure and meticulously formed backline in terms of playing personnel, and Sundowns will have to come up with the wildest imagination to break down the trio of Olisa Ndah, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Innocent Maela.