Where the MTN8 final can be won or lost: A tactical breakdown of Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu

Durban - Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu will battle for MTN8 honours when the two two teams meet at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday at 6pm. While Pirates may be the home team in detail, AmaZulu will arguably have the slight advantage as they host their first final at their own home stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement

Usuthu coach Romain Folz, hasn’t had the most ideal results so far but has shown an adaptable side to his group of players while Jose Riveiro continues to enforce his Spanish inspired style of play at Orlando Pirates. IOL Sports' Smiso Msomi provides a tactical breakdown of Pirates vs AmaZulu in the MTN8 final ... The Battle In The Heart of Midfield

A key element of Pirates positive results in recent weeks has been based around the form, vision and temperament of Miguel Timm and the energy of fellow new arrival Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo. The captain qualities of Makhehleni Makhaula were recently displayed at the semi-final stage against Kaizer Chiefs and his aggressive style is expected to play a key role alongside George Maluleka with Pirates having proven frail against the press in the Soweto Derby. Winger vs Fullbacks

Story continues below Advertisement

From Monnapule Saleng up against Riaan Hanamub to Gabadinho Mhango clashing with Thabiso Monyane, the final is set to provide the football loving public with special moments of trickery and elegance on the ball. Pirate's in-form man Saleng will want to quickly forget his Soweto Derby debut as the pace, power and aggression of Hanamub approaches. Former Pirates man Mhango will have a score to settle and would love nothing more than to exploit the inexperience of Monyane as he looks to sink his former employers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Strike Force vs Defensive Structure The first meeting between the two sides in the DStv premiership saw them play out to a very entertaining draw, a game that saw AmaZulu play their best 45 minutes of this season while Pirates bounced back in the second half to make a spectacle of it. The Sea Robbers defensive organisation was made to look like a joke as Lehlohonolo Majoro, Siphesihle Maduna and Chidi Kwem ran through them and should've closed the match in the first stanza.