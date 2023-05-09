Cape Town — While Orlando Pirates try to nail down the runners-up slot, the relegation axe looms large over three teams in the penultimate round of DStv Premiership fixtures on Saturday. Pirates are under threat from SuperSport United, who are also well-placed to win the battle for a CAF Champions League place next season. SuperSport (48), in third place, trail Pirates (50) by two points.

Fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs are mathematically out of the running even if they win their remaining two matches as they have a seriously inferior goal difference.

Chiefs will play SuperSport, who have been living a nomadic existence since dumping Lucas 'Masterpieces' Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville as their home venue. They will host Chiefs at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg. Pirates have an interesting match-up with Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium in a dress rehearsal for the Nedbank Cup final in a fortnight. Pirates coach José Riveiro has warmed to the challenge of playing in Africa next season and has urged his players to be mentally prepared.

“When you are playing for a big team and you want to find yourself in finals or fighting for titles," said Riveiro. “It's that kind of mentality you need to develop. Otherwise, the rest of the time, you’ll need to take care of yourself. "They (the players) like it, they like playing so much. As a coach, I don’t mind having three days in between games. “If we want to play in Africa, this is a good test because it will happen frequently. It is a good test, mentally and physically."

Chiefs look to be in the running for a CAF Confederation Cup slot if they win one of their two remaining matches. If they lose both, they could make way for Cape Town City. At the foot end of the table, it seems the relegation dogfight is going down to the wire with Maritzburg United (16th, 26 points, two games left), Chippa United (15th, 29, two games left) and Marumo Gallants (14th, 29, one game left) battling to avoid the drop. Gallants have two matches in Africa over the next week and they will be keeping a close eye on the results of the teams in the relegation zone.

Maritzburg play Stellenbosch and they will have to play out of their skins to come away with a win. In their final match, they play Sundowns and cannot possibly think they will come away with points from that encounter. Chippa play TS Galaxy and then Golden Arrows. Perhaps they will win one of these two games.

Next Saturday, Gallants play Swallows in their final Premiership game and by that time the relegation picture will be much clearer. Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) said they are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of legendary Sundowns football administrator, Alex 'Goldfingers' Shakoane.