White SA soccer players don’t have the mentality to succeed, says SuperSport United’s Jesse Donn

Durban — SuperSport United's Midfielder Jesse Donn is enjoying his role at the club as his breakthrough season continues to grab people's attention. The 22-year-old’s rich form has even earned him a call up to the national team.

Donn has been a mainstay in Matsatsantsa's midfield this season, racking up 21 league appearances, 20 more than he featured in last season while contributing with the odd goal. The SuperSport Academy graduate was asked by the club's media department about the low representation of white football players in the Premier Soccer League and he firmly dismissed the question of white players lacking in terms of talent. "I don't think it's a case of black players being more talented than white players, I think it has everything to do with the mental side of it."

"There is probably just a mental block for white players that probably this league or this country isn't for us and luckily for me I don't see it like that and I'm exposed to diverse cultures," he said. "Being in the football space, you get exposed to every race and culture so I love being the guy that's showing everyone that this space is for everyone, I enjoy having brothers of every race." Donn also unpacked the thought processes of young white football players in South Africa and the fact that their list of priorities influences whether they attempt a career as professional football players.

"I think it's a very controversial subject of course but I just think a lot of white players tend to swerve more towards rugby or cricket and I know this because that's what happened to some of my friends," he explained. "I think there's also a significant group of people that opt to redirect their efforts towards education and university rather than making sacrifices and pursue a career in football." @SmisoMsomi16

