Reneilwe Letsholonyane will be key for Supersport in the MTN8 final. Photo: BackpagePix RENEILWE LETSHOLONYANE Letsholonyane’s success in domestic football is well documented, winning two Premiership titles, three MTN8 trophies, one Telkom Knockout and one Nedbank Cup. That success came during his stints with Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, clubs that had the building blocks to compile teams that would be forces to be reckoned with in top-flight football. The Lions of the North, however, do not boast such a deep squad, needing the vast experience of “Yeye” to guide the team as they head to their biggest match in top-flight football. Sure, Letsholonyane isn’t fixated over proving a point to his former employers, but having been a key component for the Pretoria giants, he is an added advantage for the Highlands.

MOTHOBI MVALA

For the last six years (and counting) Mvala has been playing his heart out for the Lions of the North, sticking by the team through thick and thin.

In the last three seasons, Mvala has been the stand-out player for the Lions of the North, winning the club’s Footballer of the Year award the last two years.

However, it was his impressive efforts last term that ensured the team cut the mustard in top-flight football, having inspired the team to a top-eight finish.

Hence, he says winning the MTN8 trophy in their second season back to top-flight football would mean a more than representing the South African Under-23s during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

PETER SHALULILE

The Namibian international’s devotion to the Lions of the North is second to none.

Following an underwhelming term with the club four seasons ago in top-flight football, Shalulile took the disappointment on the chin and went down with the team to the second-tier. His 15 goals that season ensured that the Lions of the North would roar back to the top-flight.

However, Shalulile’s start last season was with hampered by injuries but once he had the all clear from the medics, his appetite for goal was reinvigorated.

This term he’s had a clean bill of health from the start, scoring six leagues goals in as many matches, while he’s assisted the team’s only goal in the MTN8 competition.

