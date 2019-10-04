Letsholonyane’s success in domestic football is well documented, winning two Premiership titles, three MTN8 trophies, one Telkom Knockout and one Nedbank Cup.
That success came during his stints with Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, clubs that had the building blocks to compile teams that would be forces to be reckoned with in top-flight football.
The Lions of the North, however, do not boast such a deep squad, needing the vast experience of “Yeye” to guide the team as they head to their biggest match in top-flight football.
Sure, Letsholonyane isn’t fixated over proving a point to his former employers, but having been a key component for the Pretoria giants, he is an added advantage for the Highlands.