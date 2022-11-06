Who are the contenders for MTN8 Last Man Standing crown?

The 2022 MTN8 campaign reached its conclusion on Saturday evening with winners Orlando Pirates sealing a fourth crown, the most by any side in South Africa. This year's Wafa Wafa cup did not disappoint in terms of excitement with plenty of goals scored, memorable individual performances, and brand-new faces emerging as heroes for their clubs.

IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi provides five contenders for the MTN8 Last Man Standing Award: Monnapule Saleng The Buccaneering MTN8 final hero has undoubtedly had the campaign to remember in the colours of Pirates.

The 24-year-old has stepped up for the Sea Robbers in a period of concern for Pirates as they were without the regular contributions of regular starters Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule. Saleng is the competition's top scorer this season with three goals, two of them coming against the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns, and has also registered an assist (the joint-highest in the campaign).



⚽️ FT || @orlandopirates 1 - 0 @AmaZuluFootball



🥅 25' Saleng



🎙 Man of the Match | @miguel_timm

🎙 Forward | @Erasmus_95



⚫⚪🔴⭐#Matchday #MTN8Champions#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/vdniqs0vCn — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) November 5, 2022 Makhehleni Makhaula

A leader amongst men, Makhaula has arguably been AmaZulu's best player on their dream run to the final. The combative midfield general is the physical representation of the club's ambitions at the moment, a consistent performer looking to achieve success and leaves it all out on the field. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo

A marquee deadline day signing, Ndlondlo made his debut for Pirates in the MTN8 semi-final stage and has not taken a wrong step. The diminutive attacking midfielder's ability to manipulate tight areas and set up his teammates was a constant threat and his contribution in the final did not go unnoticed. George Maluleka

Maluleka, a veteran of the local game, rolled back the years in this year's competition at his new club AmaZulu. He, alongside Makhaula, formed a formidable bond and destructive partnership as they steered Usuthu to a first-ever MTN8 final. His Man of the Match performance against Kaizer Chiefs was his biggest highlight this campaign. Miguel Timm