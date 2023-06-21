Who is new AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin who has history with Real Madrid?

Since taking over the club in 2020, Usuthu owner Sandile Zungu has repeatedly emphasized that he wants the club to become regular top four finishers in South Africa and to challenge for major trophies on offer. The 43-year-old will be tasked to help win AmaZulu a first major trophy since it claimed the Coca-Cola Cup in 1992.

Martin becomes the fourth full-time head coach to be appointed under Zungu’s ownership, following in the footsteps of Benni McCarthy, Brandon Truter and Romain Folz.

Time will tell whether he will succeed. Franco’s managerial career so far has not really been noteworthy but AmaZulu will hope to benefit from the experience he gained while working in the La Liga with Real Madrid and Getafe as well as from his UEFA Pro Licence. It must also be noted that he is not known for staying at clubs for the long-term, having been involved with no less than five clubs over the last five years.

🐉🟢⚪ | 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧



President Sandile Zungu announces the new head coach of AmaZulu Football Club 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽🌊#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/cD61oF5Kae — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) June 20, 2023

AmaZulu also becomes the 14th coaching assignment of Martin since he started his professional managerial career as an assistant at Spanish lower league side Coria CF in 2008. He spent time with Madrid, serving in the club’s technical team during the ill-fated spell of Julen Lopetegui between July-November 2018.