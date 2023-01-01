Who is Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs’ teen sensation knocking on first team door?

Johannesburg — After fine performances in Kaizer Chiefs’ youth ranks and a cameo in the first team, Wandile Duba could be in line to make his senior team full debut. Born in Lenasia, the stocky striker joined Chiefs’ reserves team over a year ago, making an impressive impact in all the competitions he’s played in.

Back in July, Duba guided Chiefs to the DStv Diski Shield Cup, scoring three goals, a feat that saw him being crowned the Attacker of the Tournament. His exploits didn’t go unnoticed after that campaign as he was crowned the club’s Most Improved Player and Attacker of the Season at their awards. Having been applauded for his improvement and exploits in front of goal, Duba took his form to the Engen Champs of Champs early in October.

The Chiefs’ No 9 scored six goals in the three-day tournament to help his side to the title, while he was crowned the overall Striker of the Tournament. As Chiefs’seniors returned to the action for the second half of the season on New Year’s Eve, Duba made Chiefs’ 18-man squad, starting from the bench. In the 83rd minute, Duba made his senior debut, replacing one of the goal scorers, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, in the 2-0 win over Golden Arrows.

It has since emerged that Bimenyimana suffered a knock from that game, putting his availability for the clash against Sekhukhune United in jeopardy. But Arthur Zwane is not sweating over the fitness level of the Burundian heading to the match on Saturday night, banking on Duba to fill in the void — if need be. “I am not worried about his injury right now,” Zwane said. “If he’s injured, we’ll play the young man Wandi. He’s got a huge potential to score goals.”

