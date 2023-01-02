Who will challenge Sundowns for the title this season? We look at the top contenders

Johannesburg — Mamelodi Sundowns strengthened their lead at the top of the Premiership standings, extending their lead to five points, with a win on Friday as the DStv Premiership resumed. But it’s not only Sundowns that are set for a top three finish. And that’s why IOL’s sport Mihlali Baleka looks at the sides that could finish in the top three.

Mamelodi Sundowns After a topsy-turvy start to the league, the Brazilians finally looked the part in the latter stages of the first half of the season, winning seven games on the trot. Sundowns’ purple patch didn’t come without changes. The technical team had to be restructured as Rhulani Mokwena became the sole head coach.

Granted, Mokwena is in his infancy in the role but his side’s recent performances are of a team that'll do anything to win the league. SuperSport United Last season, SuperSport disappointingly finished eighth on the log as they sold their top stars and mostly depended on youngsters.

Enter Gavin Hunt. Hunt has brought a breath of fresh air to the side, using the limited resources to pose a serious threat to Sundowns’ league title defence. Hunt’s men began the second half of the season with a win over Marumo Gallants, setting them up nicely for their visit to Cape Town City on Tuesday. Kaizer Chiefs

Arthur Zwane’s appointment as Chiefs’ new coach during pre-season was met with mixed emotions Amakhosi fans. Zwane’s reign started on a slow note, with some fans calling for his head. But the club stuck by him and ‘10111’ restarted the season on a high, beating Golden Arrows. @Mihlalibaleka