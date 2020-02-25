DURBAN – Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have a few scores to settle when they meet in the Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium this weekend.
Here we look at some of those battles which could define the derby.
Revenge on the cards
Kaizer Chiefs tormented Orlando Pirates at the start of the season. They dumped the Buccaneers out of the Telkom Knockout in the quarter-finals and a few weeks later they beat their sworn rivals 3-2 in an Absa Premiership match. No doubt the Sea Robbers will be seeking revenge, eager to avoid being whitewashed by Amakhosi this season.
The battle of the Germans