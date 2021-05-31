Who’s it going to be? Five challenges for the new Kaizer Chiefs coach

JOHANNESBURG - Here we go again. After parting ways with Gavin Hunt on Friday Kaizer Chiefs are set to hire their fifth coach in six seasons. The new boss will have his job cut out for him as his four predecessors have failed to deliver a single trophy to the club's cabinet.

Here are five challenges that the new commander in chief will face at the Soweto giants.

1 DEALING WITH THE MOTAUNGS

Chiefs are run by the Motaungs. Their chairman and founder of the club is Kaizer Motaung. Their football manager and marketing director are Bobby and Jessica, the son and daughter of Kaizer. And those are the people that make the key decisions in the club.

Chiefs' decision to fire Hunt was not based on the fact that he's not a good coach. In fact, far from it. But it's just that Hunt's personality clashed with how the club does things – it seems. So often, Hunt would say after a defeat “I know the reasons but I can't say them”.

2 MAKING KEY SIGNINGS AFTER BAN

After a season-long transfer ban, Chiefs will be able to sign new players from the end of next month but the new coach has a tough task signing players that will not only fit his philosophy but will also please the supporters.

For some time now, the Chiefs faithful have felt that there were a number of players that didn't deserve to don the famous gold and black jersey of the club. What also incensed the fans is that Bobby is the one who's behind most of the signings that club makes.

3 RECLAIMING THE GLORY DAYS AT THE CLUB

Dubbed as the “Cup Kings of South African football” after winning 93 trophies, Chiefs have failed to live up to that tag for some time now. They are enduring a trophy drought of six seasons, having won their last piece of silverware, the league, back in 2015 under Stuart Baxter.

The new coach has to hit the ground running to keep the masses happy.

4 BLENDING THE YOUNGSTERS INTO THE SENIOR TEAM

The last two coaches who were at the club, Ernst Middendorp and Hunt, endorsed the idea of looking at the junior structures for young blood. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is one of the biggest prospects to come out of the development structures under Arthur Zwane recently.

But if you are a new coach, and need a fast start, it becomes strenuous when you have to throw youngsters in the deep end. After all, what's important is results, regardless of the performance or display your team might produce on the day.

5 CONTINUATION OF THE AFRICAN SUCCESS IN FUTURE

Regardless of what happens to Chiefs' Champions League campaign, they've punched above their weight to be in the semi-finals of the competition. They are the country's flag bearers in the competition after Sundowns were knocked out in the quarter’s.

Before their success, Chiefs were regarded as a team that does not take the African safari seriously, despite winning the domestic league on numerous occasions.

Whoever replaces replace Hunt has to ensure that he continues where he left off in Africa.

@MihlaliBaleka

IOL Sport