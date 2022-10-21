Why Arthur Zwane hasn’t had a good night’s rest since taking Kaizer Chiefs main job

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has conceded that he has been sleeping less since his appointment due to the pressure that comes with the job. It’s been five months since Zwane was roped in as Chiefs’ new steward after the club backed him to instill again their winning culture and identity.

But “project revival” hasn’t gone according to script, with Chiefs enduring a bag of mixed results and performances, and irking their supporters. They appeared to have found momentum in the past few weeks, stringing together three Premiership wins to go eight games unbeaten. But that proved a false dawn when Amakhosi lost 2-1 to Chippa United at home last Saturday, and then drew 2-2 with TS Galaxy on Wednesday.

These latest results have put Zwane under immense pressure heading into their must-win match away to AmaZulu in Durban on Sunday. “Whether you win or lose games, as a coach there’s less time to sleep, it’s your profession. You have to analyse your team and opponents,” Zwane said.

“You also have to do introspection on the things that you have to improve as the coach. Regardless of the results, as a coach you hardly sleep at night. “I think you can ask all the coaches in the PSL, they hardly sleep because they know that football is a business and you have to win matches as well.” Chiefs will face AmaZulu in the MTN8 semi-final second leg. It’s a game that could put them closer to ending their seven-year trophy drought if they win. But AmaZulu hold the advantage heading into their home game, as they have a crucial away goal after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Moreover, a lot has changed since then. New AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has been a breath of fresh air for the side since he replaced Brandon Truter earlier this month. “I watched them against Pirates and when they played last night (against Maritzburg United). And their approach is different to what it was,” Zwane said. “They are more dangerous now because they are using their offensive players very well. They created a lot of chances in their last two games as well.

“I saw a lot of difference in their game. We are going to have to tighten our screws since, we’ve been letting in goals cheaply. And we’ll work on that.” Indeed, Amakhosi have been porous in defence. The fact that they were unbeaten in eight games was due to the exploits of Keagan Dolly and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana. The latter missed their last game, though, after being ruled out for four weeks due to a thigh injury, which has pinned the responsibility on Dolly’s shoulders.The Bafana Bafana international scored a cracking set-piece goal to earn Chiefs a crucial point on Wednesday, as he took his tally to four goals and one assist in all competitions this season.

And with Chiefs desperate to reach the final, they will be banking on the reinvigorated Dolly to drag them to the decider. “A dip in form happens to the best players in the world. But it also depends on how he recovers and his level of professionalism off the pitch,” Zwane said. “He’s one of the players that takes football very seriously. And other than losing form, there were no worries about him. That’s why he’s doing well.”