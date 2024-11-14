Why Bafana Bafana’s Hugo Broos did not select Bongokuhle Hlongwane for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained his decision to exclude Bongokuhle Hlongwane from the squad for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan. Bafana are second in Group K with eight points and need just two more points to secure qualification to the continental showpiece in Morocco next year.

Despite his fine form, Hlongwane, who plays for Minnesota United FC in the United States, was not included in the squad. Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had his full complement of players at training today after the arrival of Siyabonga Ngezana and Luke Le Roux in the morning.#BafanaPride#AfconQualifier pic.twitter.com/HQRBk3jZ1r — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 12, 2024 Hlongwane was also not included in the squad that secured a third place finish at Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast earlier this year.

The former Maritzburg United striker has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances for the Loons this season. Broos praised the 24-year-old’s performances, but cited intense competition in the squad as the reason for his omission. “I think Bongokuhle Hlongwane did well in America in the last couple of months ... he played well but when you’re going through players that are not there, I can also say a few other names,” Broos said.

“Those are choices you have to make, and I know there was a time two years ago when the choices were much easier because we didn’t have so many players who were able to play for Bafana Bafana,” Broos added.. @Nozulelasays