Bloemfontein Celtic were keen on a loan deal and it wasn’t an easy decision for Lorenzo Gordinho. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho snubbed Bloemfontein Celtic and chose to join Wits because he wanted to remain in Johannesburg. His agent, Mike Makaab of Prosports International revealed why Gordinho chose Wits over Celtic after he parted ways with Amakhosi. Gordinho penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Clever Boys yesterday.

“His family is based in Johannesburg and that’s why he wanted to remain in Johannesburg. Celtic were keen on a loan deal and it wasn’t an easy decision for Lorenzo. Remember, he had happy times during his spell with Bloemfontein Celtic and Max Tshabalala (the club’s chairman) wanted to have him back,” Makaab said.

Gordinho struggled for game time at Chiefs after returning from his loan spell at Celtic last season, as coach Ernst Middendorp preferred Eric Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso at the heart of the Glamour Boys’ defence. When one of the duo was injured or suspended, Middendorp played Siyabonga Ngezana or Yagan Sasman.

Lorenzo Gordinho penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Clever Boys on Wednesday.. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Gordinho only featured five times for Chiefs this season, as they indicated that he was not in their future plans. Wits immediately engaged with his representatives to try and strike the deal, but it wasn’t easy as they faced competition from Celtic.

“We spoke at length with Celtic, and Wits were keen on a permanent deal. They (Celtic) then realised that there was no chance that they could get him on a permanent deal. Lorenzo was keen to join Wits, which made it easy. The two clubs engaged and agreed on an early release and the deal was sealed,” Makaab said.

Wits have also acquired the services of Eva Nga from Mozambique outfit, Costa do Sol. Meanwhile, Chiefs have terminated the contract of John Koeti while they announced the signing of Anthony Akumu from Zesco United.