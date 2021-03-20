Why Kaizer Chiefs should win the derby

JOHANNESBURG - After three defeats in a row at the expense of nemesis Orlando Pirates, surely Kaizer Chiefs must come out victorious in the last battle of the Soweto derby this season. Well, at least coach Gavin Hunt also shares the same sentiments. “We are all disappointed. Internally in the football club, the players and staff, we are all disappointed. But if anyone is more disappointed than me, I’d find it hard to believe. I don’t think I’ve lost to Pirates three times in a row in my life,” Hunt said this week. ALSO READ: Samir Nurkovic wants a dream Soweto derby goal against Orlando Pirates It is relatively easy to tip Pirates as the favourites ahead of the 100th league Soweto derby tomorrow at the FNB Stadium.

They are enjoying a purple patch against Chiefs and are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions. But like the old saying goes “form doesn’t count heading to the derby”, and Chiefs have to believe they can break the streak. They are unbeaten in their last three matches after one win and two draws. And coach Hunt has lauded them for their efforts.

“I haven’t seen anybody cutting corners. And that's important. Everyone has been shoulders to the wheel. Everyone has been putting in the effort. I can’t fault them. It was a good performance on Tuesday and we worked hard. And that’s all I can ask of them,” he said.

Well, name me a player who wouldn’t be motivated to repay the faith shown in him by his coach heading to a game of this magnitude. I’ll wait! Of course, Hunt also alluded that “we still play for the three points and pride of the club. It’s an important club”.

But it’s worth noting that it’s also games of this calibre that will serve as an audition for some of the Chiefs players.

Not all the players in the current squad will don the famous gold and black jersey of the team come next season.

A squad overhaul is expected given that the transfer ban will be lifted. Hunt will be handed the cheque book – for the first time as Chiefs' commander in chief – to sign his preferred players. Nonetheless, he’s happy with the overall fighting spirit.

“I mean, you are in the shop window. You should be playing and training every day like somebody is watching you. If you do that then the football gods will take care of you. That’s how I work, every day is a trial,” he said.

