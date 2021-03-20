Why Orlando Pirates should win the derby

CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates’ rich vein of form has seen them recording an unbeaten 11-match streak heading into tomorrow's Soweto derby against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium. The most impressive aspect of this streak has been the team's ability to close out matches at the death when it looked like they would have to settle for a stalemate after a dominant performance. This was wonderfully illustrated during the midweek CAF match against Enyimba of Nigeria. They snatched victory after substitute striker Tshegofatso Mabasa produced the match-winner on the stroke of full time. It is not the first time Pirates have clinched the decider in the closing stages, and it reflects the team's championship character. Mabasa came off the bench and made an impact, and that has been the case for some time now with other substitutes making an impact on games. Pirates’ squad have acquired depth of quality. First choices sometimes play off the bench without compromising the strength of the starting team.

A contributing factor for the team's success has been the improvement shown by individuals over the last while and Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo leads from the front.

He marshals the team's rearguard well and gives strikers little chance to manoeuvre in the striking zone. He stalks into the firing line for set-piece plays.

In the midfield, Ben Motshwari is improving with every outing. He shines in his role as a defensive midfielder. He is quick to stifle any play that looks predictable, and it has helped to ease the load of the defence.

He works well with fellow midfielder Thabang Monare who is an excellent reader of the game. He initiates attacks and has struck up an understanding with the front runners.

Namibian international Deon Hotto has progressed in leaps and bounds since transferring from Bidvest Wits at the end of last season.

He has become a genuine threat to opposition defences, and he is prepared to work hard to score. His turn of speed continues to be a problem for defenders. He has also impressed with his off-the-ball play.

All in all, Pirates have many form players, and if all of them are at their best, the team will be unstoppable, and a rout will be on the cards on Sunday.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has been delighted with the team's progress. At this week's training sessions, he warned his charges about over-confidence and complacency.

@Herman_Gibbs