Why Orlando Pirates will beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby

Durban — Anything can happen in football but Orlando Pirates will have the upper hand going into the upcoming Soweto derby. Minus their 3-2 loss to Al-Ittihad in the CAF Confederation Cup two weeks ago, the Sea Robbers have been on a decent run of form in recent times. Their recent come from behind 6-2 win over Royal Leopards in the Confederation Cup last week also proved that they have a lot of spirit which is lacking by the majority of teams in the South African top-flight.

Pirates have lost just one out of their last nine league games with that loss being an understandable one against the table topping Mamelodi Sundowns. ALSO READ: Three reasons why Kaizer Chiefs are favourites for the Soweto derby While Pirates have not beaten Chiefs in three games, they will be more motivated than ever to end that run now and the run has to surely come to an end at some point.

With Sundowns virtually assured of the league title, the best that either Chiefs or Pirates can achieve this season is a second place finish which will grant them the right to play in next season’s CAF Champions League. The outcome of this game will be vital in terms of determining who ends up finishing second this season. Given their more continental experience, Pirates will also be more hungry to win this game so that they can travel throughout Africa once more next season. ALSO READ: Former Kaizer Chiefs keeper Shongwe backs Peterson to start in goal in the Soweto derby

Chiefs may have recorded a win over Baroka FC in their last game but their rather lethargic performances against Cape Town City and TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup last month raises questions about the team’s level of mental strength and winning mentality. The Amakhosi may have taken three points against Bakgaga but it was not as though that game was smooth sailing for them either. Had they not had their own luck, they would have shared the spoils in that game as Khama Blliat had to score with virtually the last kick of the game to earn them the win. In recent times, Bandile Shandu has established himself as a key player and match winner for Pirates. Through the 27-year-old’s work ethic, he has managed to find the back of the net in three out of his last four games in all competitions.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs’ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo joins calls for return of fans ahead of Soweto derby Shandu is going to be key in this game against Chiefs and should he once again be on song, Kaizer Chiefs are going to find the going tough. Related video