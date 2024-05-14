While all eyes are on Mamelodi Sundowns ’ unbeaten run as an historic DStv Premiership season comes to a close, Royal AM have more reasons than most to crash Masandawana’s “Invincibles” party.

They have four matches to play before the season finishes - most teams have two or three - largely due to their participation in the African Football League and their deep run in the CAF Champions League.

Sundowns face 14th-placed Royal AM in the first of those remaining matches on Tuesday night, the second meeting between the two teams in space of four days after Sundowns beat the KwaZulu-Natal outfit 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

But while Sundowns are on this glorious run, Royal AM suddenly find themselves in the middle of a relegation battle after losing their last four matches, and winning just one of their last six league encounters.