Will Benni McCarthy’s rant about Bobby Motaung count against him in Kaizer Chiefs coach race?

Durban - It's almost a month now since Benni McCarthy was abruptly dismissed at Amazulu FC, the club citing an underwhelming run of poor results as their reason for his sacking. McCarthy is a proven game-changer wherever he has been, winning an MTN 8 trophy while at Cape Town City and thereafter guiding Amazulu to their highest ever finish in the PSL era, qualifying them for the CAF Champions League.

His pedigree both as a player and a coach automatically draws him to speculation as soon as an opportunity for a fresh start elsewhere arises. A large contingent of Kaizer Chiefs supporters feel McCarthy might just be the man to fill the vacant head coach post at Amakhosi following the release of Stuart Baxter, but might his 'bad history' with Chiefs hamper his first big opportunity at one of the 'Big Three' in the country. McCarthy has openly admitted to being a life-long Chiefs supporter, but also revealed comments made by Amakhosi team manager Bobby Motaung about him upon his return to the country stoked the fire he needed to join their rivals Orlando Pirates.

"The night before I spoke to Irvin Khoza, I was in the same restaurant as Bobby and rumours started to circulate that Chiefs were trying to sign me."

"But Bobby’s comments were that I was finished, I was past my best, that I was washed up and that I wasn’t a big fish anymore," he said. "So I always had that in the back of my head, which is why I was happy to sign for Pirates - to show Chiefs how washed up I was; I would show them what a big fish looked like." Chiefs are struggling to stay in touch with Mamelodi Sundowns in the context of developing a winning culture within the club and the appointment of a proven winner to lead their rebuild could be the right decision at this point.

