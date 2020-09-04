Will Ernst Middendorp’s Kaizer Chiefs sink or swim in uncharted waters

JOHANNESBURG - Ernst Middendorp will enter uncharted territory tomorrow compared to his championship counterpart Pitso Mosimane, but he’s well aware that they’ll both need something special if either of them are to claim the league title. Middendorp’s Kaizer Chiefs sit atop of the Premiership standings with 56 points after the penultimate round of matches. But what stands between them and the championship is a win against relegation-threatened Baroka FC. However, second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who are coached by multiple championship winning coach Mosimane, are also right at the thick of things as they are level on 56 points, but adrift by three because of goal difference. The Brazilians, however, also face tough customers in their final match as they’ll cross paths with a Black Leopards team who are also languishing in the doldrums of the relegation scrap. Lidoda Duvha are 14th on the standings, with 29 points, one point and spot ahead of Baroka.

It can only be one of Chiefs or Sundowns that will be crowned champions when the final whistles are blown at Orlando Stadium and Dobsonville Stadium after the simultaneous 3.30pm kick-offs. And Middendorp says neither match will be easy.

“It’s a very competitive last match-day. We have Baroka FC who are in 15th position and Sundowns have to compete with Black Leopards, who are one point and position ahead of Baroka,” Middendorp, who’s chasing for his first Premiership title, said.

“With both relegation-threatened teams sitting where they are, they cannot just go to the game and give it away. We’ll see in both locations the kind of fighting spirit that will come out. And that will probably decide what will come out at the end of day.”

Chiefs and Sundowns are both coming off of gruelling fixtures in the penultimate round as they had to ensure the race went down to the wire after winning their matches against Chippa United and Polokwane City respectively.

The Brazilians, who are well known for capitalising on crunch-time, made things look easy on their side, winning 3-0 against City, thanks to goals from Anele Ngcongca, Themba Zwane and Keletso Makgalwa.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Anele Ngcongca celebrates against Polokwane City. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Rise and Shine’s loss all but guaranteed them automatic relegation this season as they’ll need to win against Bidvest Wits and to overturn an eight-goal, goal difference if they are to have any chances of surviving,

Chiefs, on the other hand, laboured for their 1-0 victory that was settled by Khama Billiat’s goal. The Chilli Boys’ Elvis Moyo looked to have grabbed the equaliser, but referee Cedric Muvhali judged there was an infringement on goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

TV replays showed that the Chiefs captain, in fact, tripped on his own defender. However, it was a nervy finish against a 9-man Chippa that raised further questions about Chiefs’ credentials as they failed to add to their lead.

“It was absolutely our intention to go and press and I think you could see it in the first half. But then what are you doing in the second half knowing that the long balls are coming from the opponent?” Middendorp said.

“Definitely our biggest intention was to get the three points and probably with a bit better game management in the second half. (But) you see it worldwide where players are thinking (of failing to press due to being on an a man advantage).”

@Mihlalibaleka