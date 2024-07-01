Will Kaizer Chiefs announce Nasreddine Nabi’s arrival on Tuesday?

Kaizer Chiefs look set to announce the arrival of Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi this week.
According to reports, Nabi has signed on the dotted line and agreed to become Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach, and will arrive in the country after concluding his commitments with Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat.
AS FAR are due to play Raja Casablanca in the final of the Throne Cup on Monday evening, and it is expected to be his final game for the club.
Further reports suggest that Fernando Da Cruz, who was Nabi’s number two at AS FAR until last year, has already pulled up his sleeves and started working with the Kaizer Chiefs squad, who are currently in pre-season training.
Goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi is also said to have started working as they prepare for the new season. iDiski Times reported that the coaches are running the rule over a number of players, including Siphesihle Tati, who impressed in the DStv Diski Challenge last season.
Regarding the Throne Cup, there were fears that Monday’s final would be postponed following the death of King Mohammed V’s mother last week. However, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation announced on Sunday that the final would be going ahead as planned.
The game will see the former Orlando Pirates’ pair of Josef Zinnbauer and Fadlu Davids attempting to beat Kaizer Chiefs-bound Nabi and complete a domestic league and cup double.
Kaizer Chiefs have been on the hunt for a new head coach ever since the sacking of Molefi Ntseki towards the end of last year. They were actually linked with Nabi after Arthur Zwane was fired, but opted to appoint Nteski after failing to reach an agreement with the Tunisian.
IOL Sport