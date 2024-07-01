Will Kaizer Chiefs announce Nasreddine Nabi’s arrival on Tuesday?

According to reports, Nabi has signed on the dotted line and agreed to become Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach , and will arrive in the country after concluding his commitments with Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat.

AS FAR are due to play Raja Casablanca in the final of the Throne Cup on Monday evening, and it is expected to be his final game for the club.

Further reports suggest that Fernando Da Cruz, who was Nabi’s number two at AS FAR until last year, has already pulled up his sleeves and started working with the Kaizer Chiefs squad, who are currently in pre-season training.

Goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi is also said to have started working as they prepare for the new season. iDiski Times reported that the coaches are running the rule over a number of players, including Siphesihle Tati, who impressed in the DStv Diski Challenge last season.