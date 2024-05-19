Will SA football fans ever see Itumeleng Khune in a Kaizer Chiefs jersey again?

Kaizer Chiefs veteran Itumeleng Khune is hoping to sign a new contract at the club after celebrating 25 years in the first team on Saturday. Khune’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and there have been no talks of a new one as yet, leading to speculation that his time at Amakhosi is coming to an end.

Thank you Itu #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/FfkSNlnqaM — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 19, 2024 The 36-year-old goalkeeper came off the bench in their goalless DStv Premiership draw against Polokwane City in what many thought was his last game for the club. During the game, Chiefs rolled out the red carpet for their veteran. There was a guard of honour from both teams, a signed jersey presentation, and countless photographs with fans. It had all the hallmarks of a farewell. Afterwards, however, Khune poured cold water on speculation about his departure.

"It is not a farewell, the club made it clear that they are honouring me for 25 years of service. They didn't say we are bidding farewell to Itumeleng Khune," Khune said, according to Goal.com. "So, I think we will go back, sit down and discuss the future, but for now, nothing has been confirmed yet and my legs can still carry me for the next couple of years. I will continue giving my all." Khune, who won 91 international caps in an illustrious career, has been a bit-part player at Kaizer Chiefs for the last couple of years. The last time he was the club’s undisputed first choice goalkeeper was during the 2017/18 season.

Over the last two seasons, Brandon Peterson and Bruce Bvuma have fought for the number one jersey, and Khune has had to watch from the sidelines. Game time has been hard to come by for the former Bafana Bafana star. And to make matters worse, Khune was placed on suspension and had the club captaincy taken away from him last year after arriving to training under the influence of alcohol. It was a dark blemish to what was a brilliant career. Despite everything that has happened in the last couple of years, Khune was confident his Chiefs career will continue beyond the current season.