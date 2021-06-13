Will Stuart Baxter be the messiah with Kaizer Chiefs second coming?

JOHANNESBURG - A common rule of thumb in football, for players and managers alike, is that you never go back for a second spell at a football club or national team that you previously enjoyed success with. The game is littered with examples of coaches and managers who ruined their reputations by returning to teams that they previously led to various degrees of success, only for things to go awry in the second spell, all but ruining the romanticism of the first.

Earlier this week, former Bafana Bafana mentor Stuart Baxter threw caution to the wind and officially sealed a two-year deal to rejoin a struggling Kaizer Chiefs side that last tasted silverware during Baxter’s first, three-season long spell in charge of the club from 2012 to 2015. On his first arrival at Naturena in June 2012, Baxter found an Amakhosi outfit firmly in the shadow of their Soweto arch-rivals Orlando Pirates who had won back to back domestic trebles in the 2010/2011 and 2011/2012 seasons. Chiefs were in need of reinvigoration but in his first game Baxter’s charges were dumped out of the MTN 8 competition 4-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns, as panic set in amongst the Amakhosi faithful.

