Will 'Tyson' end up at Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns?

DURBAN - Bafana Bafana captain Thulani “Tyson” Hlatshwayo is one of the big name being targeted by Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in a scramble for Wits players. But his manager Mike Ntombela says there is nothing concrete that has been discussed with any of the two clubs.

The Clever Boys have sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) of Limpopo who have made it clear that they can’t afford some of the top earners, including coach Gavin Hunt, at Wits.

Ntombela has no particular preference between Pirates or Downs for Hlatshwayo, but has also warned that Wits have not said anything about the sale of their PSL status.

“It is only TTM that have been making all the statements. That make it difficult for me to say the player will go to Pirates or Sundowns. All I can say is that he can play for any of these two clubs if Wits announced that they have sold their status,” Ntombela said in an interview with IOL Sport.

The Buccaneers have been after the services of Hlatshwayo for the past two seasons with no success.