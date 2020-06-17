Will 'Tyson' end up at Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns?
The Clever Boys have sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) of Limpopo who have made it clear that they can’t afford some of the top earners, including coach Gavin Hunt, at Wits.
Ntombela has no particular preference between Pirates or Downs for Hlatshwayo, but has also warned that Wits have not said anything about the sale of their PSL status.
“It is only TTM that have been making all the statements. That make it difficult for me to say the player will go to Pirates or Sundowns. All I can say is that he can play for any of these two clubs if Wits announced that they have sold their status,” Ntombela said in an interview with IOL Sport.
The Buccaneers have been after the services of Hlatshwayo for the past two seasons with no success.
“For now, it is difficult to predict where he will end up. We don’t want to create expectations and the next thing he doesn’t go there. He can fit into any of the two clubs because of the way he conducts himself,” Ntombela said.
The Bucs have struggled to find replacements for the likes of Lucky Lekgwathi, Rooi Mahamutsa and Siyabonga Sangweni who all represented Pirates with distinction during their prime.
