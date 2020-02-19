Veteran midfielder, Dean Furman, is leaving the club this June to join his wife in the UK.
The industrious midfielder has been immense, both as a leader of the team and a player, for Matsatsantsa A Pitori.
His departure has now opened doors for one of the longest serving players at the club, Williams, to take over the leadership role in the new season.
“We’ve accepted that Dean will be leaving us at the end of the season. He wants to start a family with his wife. We have to respect that and that’s why he is going back to the UK. Dean is an amazing human being. He has been an amazing captain for us. Ronwen Williams will take over from Dean," Stanley Matthews revealed in an interview with Independent Media.