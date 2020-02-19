Williams set to take over as the captain of SuperSport United next season









Ronwen Williams is set to take over as the captain of SuperSport United next season. Photo: BackpagePix Ronwen Williams is set to take over as the captain of SuperSport United next season. Veteran midfielder, Dean Furman, is leaving the club this June to join his wife in the UK. The industrious midfielder has been immense, both as a leader of the team and a player, for Matsatsantsa A Pitori. His departure has now opened doors for one of the longest serving players at the club, Williams, to take over the leadership role in the new season. “We’ve accepted that Dean will be leaving us at the end of the season. He wants to start a family with his wife. We have to respect that and that’s why he is going back to the UK. Dean is an amazing human being. He has been an amazing captain for us. Ronwen Williams will take over from Dean," Stanley Matthews revealed in an interview with Independent Media.

Williams shot to prominence in 2010 after he was promoted from Matsatsantsa’s development side. The Port Elizabeth born net-minder has made the number one jersey his own at SuperSport over the years.

He is the reigning Goalkeeper of the Season in the PSL. His eye-catching displays have earned him regular Bafana Bafana call ups. Williams has also made a flurry of stunning saves this season which puts him amongst the favourites to be chosen as the best 'keeper come the end of the season.

“It is good for Ronwen. He has learned a lot from Dean. That man is an incredible human being. He is a kind of a captain you dream about. A role model and always leads by example. He has had good times with us, winning cups and the journey to Africa," he added.

Williams will be out to emulate Furman as a skipper but propelling SuperSport to greatness in the next few years.

“Dean has played a huge role in the development of young players like Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena. We won’t close the door for him in the future. He has contributed tremendously in our success over the years,” Matthews said.

