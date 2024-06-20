Winger Menzi Masuku set to leave embattled Royal AM when contracts ends - report

By Mthobisi Nozulela Despite an active FIFA ban preventing the club from signing new players, Royal AM are set to be parting ways with winger Menzi Masuku.

According to iDiski Times, Masuku, who joined the Durban-based club in 2018, has opted not to renew his contract with the embattled Thwihli Thwahla. Reports further suggest that more players are unsettled at the club and could be looking to jump ship. The former Orlando Pirates player was an important figure for Royal AM last season having made a total of 17 appearances while scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Towards the end of last season, head coach John Maduka conceded that the club were feeling the harsh effects of the ban. “It’s really hard, especially the ban. We are starting to feel it now ... especially the players we have that are not seasoned players”. The Shauwn Mkhize-owned Royal AM would go on to finish 13th in the 2023/24 DStv Premiership campaign, narrowly avoid being dragged into the relegation playoffs.