Winless Galaxy call it quits with coach Owen da Gama

The winless TS Galaxy who are rock-bottom on the DStv Premiership standings after five rounds of matches have decided to dismiss coach Owen da Gama. In a statement on Monday, the club announced: "TS Galaxy FC has parted ways with coach Owen Da Gama."

Tim Sukazi, Galaxy's president, said that the decision to fire Da Gama was not an easy one. "This is one of those bitter pills that we had to swallow as a club given the kind of contribution that coach Owen has made to our Club. "Unfortunately, we have had a faulty start to the season and with football being a result-driven business, decisions like this are bound to be taken at some point or another if results aren’t forthcoming."

Sukazi said assistant coach Shaun Bartlett will act in an interim capacity. "Our new focus from now on is to get the team back on track," said Sukazi. "Coach Shaun is taking over the reins in an interim capacity until a final decision on the head coach is made." Bartlett praised Da Gama's contribution to the club.

"It is always sad when a fellow colleague is relieved of his duties," said Bartlett. "I have been asked by the club to take over on an interim basis and see how we can turn things around and try and get the best out of the players. "The next game is the most important one. Coach Owen had done several good things here and we must build on that.: