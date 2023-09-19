Wins for Arrows, Chippa and Swallows as Spurs remain winless after six DStv Premiership matches

Cape Town Spurs are still winless after their six opening DStv Premierships games following Lamontville Golden Arrows' 2-1 win at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday evening. Apart from being winless, Spurs are still pointless and remain rooted at the foot end of the Premiership standings.

Spurs opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Ashley Cupido who managed his first goal of the season with a diving header from Chumani Butsaka's goalmouth cross. Sam Ramsbottom, Spurs' goalmouth custodian, was in superb form and brought off three wonderful first-half saves to keep his side's lead intact by the time the teams changed ends. Early in the second half, substitute striker Lungelo Nguse finally managed to crack the stubborn Spurs defence with his side's opening goal. It was his third goal this season.

In an effort to secure their first win of the season, Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett made several second-half substitutions to beef up his attack but although chances emerged, they could not score a further goal. Nguse scored the winner 10 minutes from the end and his score will ensure that Arrows remain in second position behind Mamelodi Sundowns on the standings. Richards Bay suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chippa United at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi.

In the 28th minute, Sanele Barns bagged his first goal of the campaign to give hosts Richards Bay the lead. However, five minutes later, visiting Chippa equalised through Namibian Elmo Kambindu and although they held the upper hand in the closing stages of the first half, Richards Bay absorbed the pressure to ensure the teams changed ends with a 1-all scoreline. Kambindu grabbed his second goal of the match, 11 minutes from the end to secure maximum points for the Eastern Cape visitors.

Stellenbosch FC went down 2-0 to Moroka Swallows FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Winelands, after leading 1-0 at the break. The visiting Dube Birds shocked their hosts with an early goal in the second minute through attacking midfielder Ntsako Makhubela. Although Swallows enjoyed a slight possession advantage in the first half, Stellenbosch created far more scoring opportunities which allowed them to unleash seven shots at goal without success in first-half play.

Ivorian defender Ismaël Olivier Touré was red-carded just before the hour mark and yet again Stellenbosch finished the game with 10 players. Tshegofatso Mabasa, who is on loan from Orlando Pirates, scored the final goal of the match as Swallows ran out 2-0 winners. Bafana Bafana midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa has surprisingly been named on the bench for Stellenbosch FC and this might suggest that the player could be making a move to Chiefs before the transfer window closes next week.