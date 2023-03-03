Johannesburg — With nine games left before the DStv Premiership season ends, Kaizer Chiefs will know that it’s no longer about how they started, but how they’ll finish in May. Chiefs, like they’ve done in the last seven years, are set to end the season without the league’s gold medal hanging on their necks, thanks to a topsy-turvy term.

And that’s not an appealing report for a club that's expected to compete for each and every trophy season in and season out. A lot of things, on-and-off the pitch, have factored into Chiefs’ struggles, including assembling a new squad and losing regulars to long and short term injures. Instead of sulking, though, Chiefs must fight for the No 2 spot on the log given that’s their only realistic chance of playing Champions League football next season.

Their quest for that No 2 finish will continue this afternoon when they visit Richards Bay who are joined with them on 31 points but lead on goal difference. Bay might be fourth on the log compared to the fifth-placed Chiefs, but the odds favour Arthur Zwane’s men to come out on top on the day as they recently beat arch-rivals Orlando Pirates. That win was regarded as a fluke by some, but that won’t demotivate Chiefs. Instead, they’ll want to build on it as they know that they don’t have to be at their best to win matches.

Their defensive unit also improved against Pirates, thanks to the return of Edmilson Dove who had missed out on the 3-2 loss to Golden Arrows a week before. The Natal Rich Boys’ struggles recently have been due to their bluntness, and with Chiefs proving to be solid at the back, the hosts have to dig deeper. Chiefs, though, have been looking sharp in the engine room since the return of Siyethemba Sithebe who was demoted to the bench after an impressive start at the club.

Sithebe and Yusuf Maart have complemented each other well, especially in defensive and offensive play – something they’ll want to build on this afternoon. And while Chiefs’ faithful have been pleased with the contribution and performances of Mduduzi Shabalala, 19, up front, the team has struggled in the final third. Christian Saile has shown glimpses of being a skilful striker, with his movements. But that he’s not a box-to-box striker has minimised Chiefs’ options in the final third.

And that’s why Zwane should, perhaps, start with Caleb Bimenyimana who’s a traditional No 9, to allow runners such as Shabalala and Keagan Dolly to find him with supplies. Richards Bay might have conceded 10 goals in their last six games, which they failed to win, but they still have defenders and personnel who’ll want to prove themselves against Chiefs. Already goalkeeper Salim Magoola has been linked to Amakhosi. So it’s a no-brainer that he’ll want to be at his best whenever they cross paths.