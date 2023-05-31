With great power, comes great responsibility for Kgaogelo Sekgota at Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota has opened up about the weight of responsibility when it comes to playing for the club following an underwhelming campaign. The 2022-23 campaign has been one marred by inconsistency and disappointment for Chiefs as they failed to end their long-standing trophy drought and crumbled in the final stages of the Premiership in their bid to secure their qualification for continental competition next season.

The Naturena-based club’s current crop of players are weathering the storms of turning out for the club, as the team’s fan base raises its pressure and demands progression and trophies. Sekgota, now in his second season with Amakhosi has mirrored the kind of season the club has endured this campaign.

The 25-year-old winger began the season in fine form as he terrorised defences under the guidance of coach Arthur Zwane, the kind of performances that saw him called up to Bafana Bafana late last year. However, following an injury, he has never looked the same again and has been restricted to numerous appearances off the bench as the team struggled towards the end of the season.

Sekgota and his teammates have been accused of lacking the required quality befitting the size of the club, and also failing to comprehend the level of performance expected from a Chiefs player. The Polokwane-born player has revealed what it is like to represent Chiefs and the success it demands. “Immediately when you walk into this yard (Naturena), you know it's time to work, the minute you wear this shirt, you know what kind of shirt you're wearing, it's Kaizer Chiefs,” explained Sekgota.

“As Kaizer Chiefs, we want more than success. This is our lives, we have to give it everything we have for the club, our families and the supporters. “There's no other mood besides hunger and fighting spirit to get that silverware and everyone is motivated, from the players to the technical team, we're all working very hard.” The close season and opening of the transfer window are expected to be a huge one for the Chiefs, as they look to plug gaps in playing their personnel and perhaps in the technical team as well.

The club has been rumoured to be in intense discussions regarding the future of Zwane and his position at the club. A number of players also continue to be linked with the club with the likes of Cape Town City attacker Khanyisa Mayo and Young Africans forward Fiston Mayele at the top of the list.