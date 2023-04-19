With Sundowns eliminated, who will win the Nedbank Cup now?

Durban — The quarter-final stage of the Nedbank Cup served up thrilling action, anxiety and a massive shock as the minnows pushed their more fancied opponents to their limits. The biggest result was Stellenbosch FC’s remarkable come-from-behind win to knock out defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The final four of this year's edition of the Nedbank Cup sees Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs joined by Stellies and Sekhukhune United, which begs the question, who are the favourites now? Kaizer Chiefs The Naturena-based club are into the eighth year of their trophy drought, the longest period they've gone without silverware in the club’s history.

Amakhosi overcame Royal AM in the last round and look set to rescue what has been a season of inconsistency. Chiefs have emerged as the favourites simply because of their recent dominance over semi-final opponents Pirates, whom they've beaten the last five times they've met. While the Nedbank Cup has proven to be hard to predict, one would imagine that the winner of the Soweto semi will lift the trophy.

Orlando Pirates The Buccaneers’ recent record against Chiefs may be a blow to their confidence but they won’t go down without a fight. Jose Riveiro’s boys are the frontrunners for the remaining CAF Champions League spot, ahead of both Chiefs and SuperSport United, a testament to their quality and depth.

The Sea Robbers have also claimed the prestigious MTN8 gong this campaign, showing how dangerous they are in knockout competitions. Stellenbosch FC Stellenbosch managed the near impossible in their last outing while keeping their dreams of a first-ever top-flight trophy for the club alive.

One might say a much-fancied Sundowns are the perfect opponents for a deadly on-the-break Stellies but in Sekhukhune they'll face an ‘odd’ challenge. Should they make the final they will have to up their game as they’ve lost three out of their four matches against both Chiefs and Pirates this season. Sekhukhune United

Babina Noko have already eclipsed their best-ever finish in this competition as they booked a place in their first-ever Nedbank Cup semi-final. The Limpopo-based outfit will come up against a Stellies side that has never beaten them in the four times they've met in the top flight, a huge boost for coach Brandon Truter, who has had decent success in cup competitions this campaign. The Cape Town-born mentor has reached his second semi-final after guiding AmaZulu to the MTN8 final four and will gladly be the underdog as he seeks to make history.