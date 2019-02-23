Bidvest Wits hosts Mamelodi Sundowns today in an Absa Premiership top-of-the-table clash at Bidvest Stadium (6pm). There’ll be several duels on and off the field. We looks at three of those contests. Darren Keet vs Denis Onyango

The two goalkeepers will not directly face each other but they have a lot to prove in this match. Keet has to show that he deserves Bafana Bafana’s No 1 jersey in the absence of the injured Itumeleng Khune.

Keeping a clean sheet against one of the most potent attacks in the country will go a long way in proving that and securing a starting berth for Bafana’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya next month.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango will be key for the game against Wits. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Gavin Hunt vs Pitso Mosimane

The two coaches bring the best out of each other due to their rivalry. They’ll be looking to outsmart each other with the No 1 position up for grabs for the winners. They are the two longest serving coaches in the country and since their arrival in their respective teams, they have transformed them.

Hunt turned Wits from a team that would be glad to finish in the top four to an ambitious unit that would be disappointed at finishing second. He also brought the club’s first league title in 99 years.

Mosimane is one league title away from matching Hunt’s tally of four league titles.

Thabang Monare vs Hlompho Kekana

These central midfielders aren’t fancy, but they carry the piano that the creative members of their team play.

Monare's creativity and high work rate is the foundation the Wits team is built on. He even stated that he would love to retire at the Clever Boys.

The Zebediela-born Kekana captained Sundowns to their first CAF Champions League title and to the league crown they won in record fashion in the 2015/16 season. He is as tough as they come.

