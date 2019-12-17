Wits and Sundowns drop points after draw









Gift Motupa scored the equliser against Mamelodi Sundowns as Wits and Masandawana shared the points in their league clash. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns missed out on an opportunity to pile pressure on the log leaders Kaizer Chiefs as they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this evening. Amakhosi have enjoyed a blistering start in to the new season and have amassed 34 points after 13 league outings. Sundowns leapfrogged Supersport United to go in to second place on the log following today's result, while the Brazilians are nine points behind the high flying, Amakhosi while the Clever Boys are now 14 points behind the leaders. Masandawana broke the deadlock as early as 15 minutes with a well worked move constructed by Andile Jali. He dispossessed Thabang Monare and went on a blistering run before delivering the ball in to the box and Themba Zwane was at the right place, at the right time. He was fortunate as his miss-kick luckily felt in to the path of Sirino and the Uruguayan finished with aplomb to put his side in to the lead. The Clever Boys restored parity just before the interval due to lack of concentration from Sundowns. They allowed Deon Hotto a space to maneuver on the right and side.

Hotto tormented Lyle Lakay before delivering a quality ball in to the box. Gift Motupa got in between Motjeka Madisha and Mosa Lebusa before directing his header in to the back of the net.

Siphelele Mkhulise was causing all sorts of problems for Wits at the back. He orchestrated a lovely move in the 50th minute but Themba Zwane fluffed his line.

Six minutes later, Mkhulise was denied by Buhle Mkhwanazi. Sirino played an exquisite ball in to the path of Mkhulise but Mkhwanazi showed a great sense of anticipation to clear the ball of his line.

Madisha hit the post in the 65th minutes from a corner kick that was delivered by Sirino from the left and side.

Sundowns piled a relentless pressure in the second half but couldn't find the winner. It was two massive points dropped for the two sides.





IOL Sport