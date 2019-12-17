Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns missed out on an opportunity to pile pressure on the log leaders Kaizer Chiefs as they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this evening.
Amakhosi have enjoyed a blistering start in to the new season and have amassed 34 points after 13 league outings.
Sundowns leapfrogged Supersport United to go in to second place on the log following today's result, while the Brazilians are nine points behind the high flying, Amakhosi while the Clever Boys are now 14 points behind the leaders.
Masandawana broke the deadlock as early as 15 minutes with a well worked move constructed by Andile Jali. He dispossessed Thabang Monare and went on a blistering run before delivering the ball in to the box and Themba Zwane was at the right place, at the right time. He was fortunate as his miss-kick luckily felt in to the path of Sirino and the Uruguayan finished with aplomb to put his side in to the lead.
The Clever Boys restored parity just before the interval due to lack of concentration from Sundowns. They allowed Deon Hotto a space to maneuver on the right and side.