Wits and United settle for a scoreless stalemate

CAPE TOWN – Bidvest Wits and Chippa United shared the spoils after a goalless draw in their PSL Absa Premiership clash at the Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg, on Saturday evening.

The match stats show that eventually there were only four shots on target in the entire match, and the teams shared the count. Also, Wits were ahead on the shots off target with a 6-0 margin.

Against this background, it was no small wonder that first-half play failed to produce a score after the teams managed just one shot on goal (by Chippa) between them in 48 minutes of playing time.

Wits, the dominant team in the first half, struck three shots but all were off target. They forced three corners against none from Chippa, but they were not able to use the set-piece to their advantage.

The lone first-half yellow card went to Wits central defender Buhle Mkhwanazi on the stroke of halftime.