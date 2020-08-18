Wits, Arrows fail to shoot any goals in Jozi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows failed to close in on a top three and top eight spot respectively after playing out to a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Clever Boys are fifth on the standings with 41 points, 11 behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who’ve also played 24 games. Wits' coach Gavin Hunt, who’s yet to bag a win since the resumption of the season, will know that their bid to challenge for the league title are all but over as Chiefs only need eight points to put the title race beyond them. For Arrows, though, a top eight finish still remains very much on the cards as they are ninth on standings, equal on 33 points with Highlands Park, who also played a goalless draw with Chippa United this afternoon, but inferior on goal difference. In a game that was played with a small margin of tactical differentiation, it was rather unceremonious that the two teams ended the first half of the game without a goal. Wits’ striker Mxolisi was the most unfortunate of the lot as he did not only get the opener but a possible brace before the interval.

Wits’ tactical approach was the reliance on the pace of wingers Rowan Human on the right and Kgaogelo Sekgota on the left. That allowed midfielders Cole Alexander, Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare to make inroads to the Arrows’ final third.

Alexander’s attempt to pick out Macuphu nearly paid dividends as the latter rattled his header against the crossbar before Human sent his rebound header straight into Sifiso Mlungwana's arms.

The hoodoo of the upright didn’t only deny Macphu his first goal since the restart once but twice as his diving header could only shoot straight to the crossbar after an inviting delivery down the left-flank from Deon Hotto, five minutes before the interval.

While the Clever Boys relying on wing-play to get to Mlungwana's goals, Arrows were more on build-up play. But when the ball got to Knox Mutizwa it was less-effective, considering that the marksman was watched with an eye of an eagle by Wits’ central defensive duo Buhle Mkhwanazi and Thulani Hlatshwayo.

FULL TIME



A draw at FNB Stadium as both teams fail to score today

Bidvest Wits 0-0 Lamontville Golden Arrows#AbsaPrem #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/SzqxiJiWSo — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) August 18, 2020

Nonetheless, Steve Komphela’s men had appeared they’d be the first team to hit the accelerator after getting sniff chances to break the deadlock earlier on with Michael Gumede and Lungelo Dube, calling Ricardo Goss into a double save.

The Clever Boys flipped the script in the second as they built-up play from the engine room, with Alexander and Monare at thick of things, while that allowed that 19-year-old Human to have a go at Arrows’ defence with his pace and passing.

Wits and Human’s efforts didn’t instantly yield the results though, instead it was the visitors that nearly capitalised on their rare chances. After a quick one-twos with Seth Parusnath, Mutizwa found himself in an enterprising position but selflessly teed up Nduduzo Sibiya who was ruled for offside, while Goss had already saved his close-range effort.

But that’s how it ended, with neither side yet to find their winning rhythm since the restart of the domestic season. Both coaches will be disappointed, considering that with each point drops, the chances of reaching the promised-land continues to fade away.

@Mihlalibaleka

The Star

Like us on Facebook