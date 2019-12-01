JOHANNESBURG – Bidvest Wits’ coach Gavin Hunt had dejection written all over his face after his troops got their Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign off to a disappointing 0-0 draw to Horoya AC at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Hunt’s expression was a mere reflection of the of the hardships they had to undergo as a team to get this far in the competition, following a heart-breaking talk made by former CEO Jose Ferreira that the Confederation Cup won’t be a “priority” due to the club’s financial woes this season.
In the qualifiers of the group stage, the Clever Boys gone about business as usual, though, acing their roles as they brushed aside Young Buffaloes 3-1 on aggregate in the preliminary round before hammering UD Songo 8-1 on aggregate to become the fourth team in Group C which also Al-Naser, Djoliba and Horoya.
But they’d receive their biggest challenge in round robin from outset as they welcomed the Guineans here in Soweto tonight. But the visitors proved to more determined to walk away with something, especially after the score was deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the interval as home team could couldn’t capitalise on handful chances in front of goal.
And that must have been a disappointing return for Hunt who had fielded mostly his regular starting Xl – having just dropped defensive midfielder Cole Alexander for attacker Hashim Domingo who was playing behind Mxolisi Macuphu.