Having dropped points in the last two matches, it appears that Bidvest Wits have made it difficult to catch up with pacesetters Kaizer Chiefs. The Clever Boys are 12 points behind Chiefs, who’ve played three games more. On Tuesday, they drew 1-1 with Highlands Park in Tembisa.

Coach Gavin Hunt’s troops have failed to make Bidvest Stadium their fortress, which cost them the league title last season. But the draw at Highlands could be an indication that they are no longer good travellers.

Having qualified for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup, Wits have to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window.

Hunt hasn’t been able to hold on to his strong contingent as most stars have been sold, and that’s why he could have a nervy transfer window, especially with captain Thulani Hlatshwayo allegedly still keen to join one of the traditional big-three clubs.