Wits finally crack a win in the 'bio bubble' and keep faint title hopes alive

CAPE TOWN - Bidvest Wits kept their faint title hopes alive with a 2-1 win over relegation-threatened AmaZulu in their PSL Absa Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Friday afternoon. The haul of three match points will see Wits leapfrog Orlando Pirates and move into fourth place. It was Wits first league win since the national football's restart after they ran up three draws on the trot. AmaZulu remain rooted at the foot end of the standings, one point above Polokwane City. They may have been in a slightly better position, but fellow relegation candidates Black Leopards defeated Golden Arrows earlier on Friday. Playing at the country's premier football venue seemed to provide the players with a boost despite being surrounded by vast soulless swathes of empty seats. AmaZulu, who had dismissed their Slovakian coach Jozef Vukusic on the eve of the match, were playing to instructions from caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini. They were fairly quick out of the blocks, and their first sortie down the left flank could have reaped early reward but unmarked striker Bongi Ntuli overran the ball while trying to meet a Siyethemba Sithebe goalmouth cross in the seventh minute.

Rowan Human of Bidvest Wits celebrates the goal against AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 21 August 2020. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

It was one of several scoring chances that AmaZulu spurned in the first half. There were also two crucial calls (a handball and a foul) that went against them in key areas on the field.

Both teams employed a 4-4-2 playing pattern, but AmaZulu seemed to work most of their efforts in the channels out wide. Wits' thrust was evident in central positions, but they lacked the tactical discipline to make an impact. Many in the starting line-up were drawn from the ranks of Wits' reserve team, and at times their inexperience showed.

Wits should have been punished in the 16th minute when they made a mess of clearing a goalmouth melee. After the ball was left bobbing inside the box, it rolled fortuitously to AmaZulu's Sphesihle Maduna who fired wide from point-blank range.

At the other end, AmaZulu's defence was seldom threatened even though Wits enjoyed a lion's share of first-half possession and were often penetrative. However, they lacked a genuine goalmouth predator, and their frontrunners appeared goal-shy.

Towards the end of the first half, AmaZulu held the upper hand but twice their efforts were undone by offside calls.

When second-half play started, AmaZulu looked the more likely to score until Wits' central midfielder Cole Alexander let rip with a scorching drive from well outside the penalty area. AmaZulu goalie Siyabonga Mbatha pulled off a fine save and deflected the ball for a corner.

Phathutshedzo Nange of Bidvest Wits is challenged by Sphesihle Maduna of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Bidvest Wits and AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on the 21 August 2020. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

But that for the cue for Wits to pull out all the stops and as the match approached the hour mark, they hit the target twice in quick succession to run up a commanding 2-0 lead.

First, the talented 19-year-old Rowan Human netted, and then later Namibian substitute Deon Hotto scored with his first touch (2-0).

After this AmaZulu's heads dropped and whenever they tried to mount an attack, Wits nipped their efforts in the bud.

However, right at the end when Wits allowed complacency set in their ranks, they allowed AmaZulu substitute Lehlohonolo Majoro to score a consolation goal in injury time.

@Herman_Gibbs