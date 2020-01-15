JOHANNESBURG – Bidvest Wits will be hoping their struggles in continental football could very well serve to help their domestic aspirations.
On Sunday, the Clever Boys returned from their fourth CAF Confederation Cup group stage match against Kuwaiti-side Al-Nasr with their tail between their legs.
The South Africans, who suffered a 2-1 loss to the side from the Middle East, extended their winless run in the competition to four matches, where they’ve managed two draws and two losses as they remained bottom of the group and with only two matches to play.
In order to keep their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage alive, the Clever Boys will have to bag maximum points when they host Malians Djoliba and travel to Guineans giants Horoya AC later this month.
However, that’s easier said than done, especially with the two sides appearing to be on course to finish first and second in the group.