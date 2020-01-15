Wits' focus shifts back to the local scene









Gavin Hunt's Clever Boys returned from their fourth CAF Confederation Cup group stage match on Sunday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Bidvest Wits will be hoping their struggles in continental football could very well serve to help their domestic aspirations. On Sunday, the Clever Boys returned from their fourth CAF Confederation Cup group stage match against Kuwaiti-side Al-Nasr with their tail between their legs. The South Africans, who suffered a 2-1 loss to the side from the Middle East, extended their winless run in the competition to four matches, where they’ve managed two draws and two losses as they remained bottom of the group and with only two matches to play. In order to keep their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage alive, the Clever Boys will have to bag maximum points when they host Malians Djoliba and travel to Guineans giants Horoya AC later this month. However, that’s easier said than done, especially with the two sides appearing to be on course to finish first and second in the group.

And should that become a reality, Wits could very well take inspiration from the mantra “when one door closes, another opens”.

Wits will need to revive their fortress status at the Bidvest Stadium against Bloem Celtic today Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

You see, the Clever Boys are fourth on the PSL log standings with 27 points, 14 behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who’ve played three more games.

And following the shaky stint in continental football, that’s why you’d bet on Gavin Hunt having his players fully focused on closing the gap at the top in their bid to win their second Premiership title in three seasons.

That, after all, requires hard work, discipline and Lady Luck finally smiling on the side when they are playing at home.

Wits will need to revive their fortress status at the Bidvest Stadium today (7.30pm kick-off) when they welcome an in-form Bloemfontein Celtic side.

Phunya Sele Sele, who are fifth on the log, are high on confidence after brushing aside struggling Black Leopards 4-2 at home on Sunday.





