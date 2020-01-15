Bidvest Wits are not giving up on the league title without a fight.
Tonight they showed character coming back from behind to snatch victory at the death against Bloemfontein Celtic at Bidvest Stadium.
The Clever Boys emerged as 3-2 victors and Wits are still fourth on the log with 30 points after 14 games. They are now 11 points adrift with three games in hand.
The former Absa Premiership champions showed that they are serious about giving Chiefs a good run for their money.
Wits will have every reason to believe that they can catch Chiefs. They still have to face the Glamour Boys home and away and six points in those two encounters will mean gold for Gavin and his troops. Chiefs are leading with 41 points after 17 games.