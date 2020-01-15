Wits get good win over Bloem Celtic









Bidvest Wits got a big win over Bloemfontein Celtic. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Bidvest Wits are not giving up on the league title without a fight. Tonight they showed character coming back from behind to snatch victory at the death against Bloemfontein Celtic at Bidvest Stadium. The Clever Boys emerged as 3-2 victors and Wits are still fourth on the log with 30 points after 14 games. They are now 11 points adrift with three games in hand. The former Absa Premiership champions showed that they are serious about giving Chiefs a good run for their money. Wits will have every reason to believe that they can catch Chiefs. They still have to face the Glamour Boys home and away and six points in those two encounters will mean gold for Gavin and his troops. Chiefs are leading with 41 points after 17 games.

The Clever Boys took the lead as early as 12 minutes following a lovely move orchestrated by Deon Hotto on the left and side and spiced up by Elias Pelembe who played the ball in to the path of Phathutshedzo Nange. The former Black Leopards man scored a scorcher to beat Jackson Mabokgwane between the sticks for Celtic. Nange unleashed a thunderbolt. The ball hit the framework before rattling the back of the net. It was a well worked goal by the home side.

Celtic restored parity after the interval. The goal came in the 51st minutes. Andile Fikilizolo put Wits in the lead in the 76th minutes. It was a good combination between Fikizolo and Menzi Masuku.

From nowhere, Hashim Domingo netted the equaliser for Wits. Celtic failed to clear their lines at the back and the ball fell in to the path of Domingo who rattled the net.

Wits continued to pile pressure at Celtic. Gift Motupa was fouled outside the box and Pelembe delivered an exquisite cross in to the box. Mabokgwane couldn't deal with the cross and then the ball fell in to the legs of Motupa who passed an empty net in the 84th minutes. That proved to be the winner for Wits. They really needed those points and got them.





