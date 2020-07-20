Wits hope to end on a high note

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – As Bidvest Wits’ time in South African football is scheduled to come to an end in the next few months - if the season resumes - there’s a lot to be proud of and still to play for. A week ago, everyone’s common interest was on the new developments about the resumption of football, considering it’s been four months since the domestic season came to a complete halt. Granted, there wasn’t a substantive response as the turmoil between the South African Football Association and Premier Soccer League yet again reached boiling point amid the readiness of officials, deep in the bowels of Sturrock Park, the expected dark cloud finally arrived. The status of Wits, the oldest club in SA football, was officially sold to the Black Gold Family Trust, who are set to rebrand the entire club into top-flight newbies Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila. This was confirmed by the PSL legal committee, led by counsel Michael Murphy, in a letter sent to Lawrence Mulaudzi, an executive member of the Black Gold Family Trust, and Alan Fainman, the chief executive of Bidvest services.

“Thank you for your assistance in this matter. I have received the confirmation required and you have approval of the transfer of Bidvest Wits Football Club to the Black Gold Family Trust,” read the statement from Murphy.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

This was heart-wrenching for those who’ve been affiliated with the club since its inception in 1921 but it was in many ways more than anything else, a reminder that “every good thing comes to an end”.

And for that, a sense of pride should reign supreme at the club.

It was only four years ago that coach Gavin Hunt and Thulani Hlatshwayo took the club to the league crown to end a 95-year wait.

That season’s Premiership title was obviously a big deal. But that the Clever Boys had opened the campaign by cracking the whip on eventual African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final in Nelspruit proved their work ethic under Hunt.

The hangover that comes from a championship-winning season can be a double-edged sword for clubs, depending on the lessons learnt, preparations, determination and urge going forward.

Despite Wits, however, being on the wrong side of the coin as they finished 13th in the following campaign after Hunt almost defied the principles that comes with “don’t fix it, if it’s not broken”, it was amazing with how they went on to win the Telkom Knockout in December 2017.

But as the syndrome of being “a selling club”, to reimburse previous unnecessary expenditures, started to creep in, instead of allowing Hunt’s protégés to inspire the club back to glory, Wits’ twilight time began.

Their financial struggles were of common knowledge this season but such is Hunt’s tactical acumen that even before notorious Limpopo businessman Masala Mulaudzi’s bid to buy the status of the club was approved, he had inspired the club to a cup final and a possible top three finish in the league.

Should the season resume, Wits will tussle for a spot in the final of the Nedbank Cup as they’ll face Sundowns in the last four, while they are fifth on the PSL standings, 10 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, who’ve played one game more.

So, for playing and coaching personnel such as Hlatshwayo and Hunt, who’ll not be part of the new project, there’s a lot to be proud of, while there’s still much to achieve.



The Star

Like us on Facebook